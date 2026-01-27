Powerful, particularly low-foaming and therefore ideal for use with scrubber dryers: the FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751 from Kärcher. Based on sulphamic acid, this detergent for mechanical and manual deep cleaning effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film from all acid-resistant surfaces such as ceramic tiles, sanitary facilities and metal. FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 751 is therefore the ideal solution for swimming pools and for deep cleaning after construction projects. With its integrated corrosion protection and easily separable properties, the deep cleaner is also ideal for use in industrial environments.