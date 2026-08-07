Fine Stoneware Cleaner, RM 753, 2.5l
The specialist for fine stoneware tiles. The surfactant-free cleaner reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination without impairing the anti-slip properties of the tiles.
Whether for maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning: FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 is always the optimal choice for unglazed, open-pored fine stoneware tiles. Not only does it effortlessly remove grease, oil and mineral contamination, but its surfactant- and enzyme-free formulation also effectively prevents rapid resoiling and ensures a pleasant, fresh fragrance. The slightly alkaline and low-foaming detergent can be used both manually and with a scrubber dryer. Kärcher recommends the single-step method for maintenance cleaning and the two-step method for deep cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic cleaner. If required, FloorPro RM 753 is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|2.5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|4
|pH
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.1
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner for heavily soiled fine stoneware tiles
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Very good wetting
- Low-foam formulation
- Extremely economical
- Pleasant, fresh fragrance
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA free
- Tenside and enzyme-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor cleaning