Descaling Acid, RM 101, 5l
Hydrochloric acid basis for fast descaling. Quickly removes the most stubborn limescale and detergent residues and offers long-lasting corrosion protection.
The decalcifying agent is instantly effective on all inorganic deposits: the PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101 from Kärcher quickly removes even the most stubborn lime and detergent residue while also offering lasting corrosion protection in the water-conducting parts of cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners. RM 101 can restore the performance of calcified heating coils, thereby increasing the water flow, reducing the energy consumption while cleaning and improving the overall unit performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 C
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/16-4 ST
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/18-4 ST
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20 -4M
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
- HDS 1000 Be
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, decalcification of hot water systems.