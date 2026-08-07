PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 1l
For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water blasters. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.
With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water blasters and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|pH
|9
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|82 x 82 x 234
Product
- Comprehensive protection and care for hot water high-pressure cleaners
- Effectively protects the heating coil from calcifying
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Free of phosphates
- NTA free
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, limescale protection