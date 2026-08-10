Parts Cleaner, RM 39, 20l
Gentle cleaning and degreasing agent effectively removes oil, grease and soot stains from metal parts and provides temporary corrosion protection.
Gentle cleaning and degreasing agent effectively removes oil, grease and soot stains from metal parts and provides temporary corrosion protection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|10.5
|Weight (kg)
|22
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective degreaser for high-pressure and parts cleaners
- Dissolves oil, grease and rust stains
- Protects metal parts from corrosion for short-term intermediate storage
- Gentle cleaning action
- Low-foam formulation
- pH value in concentrate approx. 10
- Yellowish liquid with characteristic smell
- NTA free
- Free from nitrite and halogenated hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic A. E.
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/16-4 ST
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/18-4 ST
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
Application areas
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing