Foam Cleaner RM 838, 20l
The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 for contactless vehicle washing effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 for contactless vehicle washing effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.8
Videos
Application areas
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning