The top model in our super-class explosion-proof industrial vacuum range: the IVS 100/75 M Z22 impresses with a wide range of applications, the highest level of safety and outstanding performance data. Suitable for both mobile and stationary use, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 7.5 kW side channel blower with IE2 efficiency and soft start-up to avoid undesired peaks in power when the machine is started. It is suitable for vacuuming very large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health and potentially explosive dusts, is permitted for use in Zone 22 and certified for dust class M. This is partly due to a large and – thanks to the 16-pleated design – compact M-approved star filter. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox ensures optimum suction power at all times, while the 100-litre stainless steel container with set-down mechanism is responsible for long work intervals and easy disposal. There are various options for stowing accessories so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost.