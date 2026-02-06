Industrial vacuum IVS 100/75 M Z22
With 7.5 kW, the IVS 100/75 M Z22 super-class industrial vacuum features the most powerful side channel blower in our range. Explosion-proof machine for Zone 22 with dust class M.
The top model in our super-class explosion-proof industrial vacuum range: the IVS 100/75 M Z22 impresses with a wide range of applications, the highest level of safety and outstanding performance data. Suitable for both mobile and stationary use, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 7.5 kW side channel blower with IE2 efficiency and soft start-up to avoid undesired peaks in power when the machine is started. It is suitable for vacuuming very large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health and potentially explosive dusts, is permitted for use in Zone 22 and certified for dust class M. This is partly due to a large and – thanks to the 16-pleated design – compact M-approved star filter. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox ensures optimum suction power at all times, while the 100-litre stainless steel container with set-down mechanism is responsible for long work intervals and easy disposal. There are various options for stowing accessories so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost.
Features and benefits
Suitable for zone 22IVS Ex vacuums guarantee the highest level of safety thanks to the latest technology. Reliable vacuuming of substances which could put health at risk such as explosive dusts.
Power-saving soft startLow starting current prevents power supply voltage dips. Low energy peaks ensure lower energy costs. Only low machine fuse protection necessary. (Up to 5.5 A,16 A fuse protection is sufficient.)
User-friendly set-down mechanismEasy and time-saving container removal directly on the handle. The practical container handle serves as an aid for pulling and pushing the machine to the emptying point. Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Horizontal operation of filter cleaning system
- The handle for manual filter cleaning is located at a convenient operating height and makes working comfortable.
- Regardless of the amount of force applied by the user, a gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results.
- Longer filter downtime due to more frequent filter cleaning and metered power transmission to the filter.
User-friendly machine handling
- Hose hook and accessory storage ensure fast tool access and tidy storage.
- Integrated cable hook for secure cable storage.
Optional remote control
- Optional radio remote control for machine operation from a distance of up to 100 m.
- Convenient, time-saving operation of the machine in a single forward movement.
- Optimal space utilisation: the vacuum cleaner can be stored in unused or safety areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow rate (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 536
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|290 / 29
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|7.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|Nominal width 70
|Accessory nominal size
|Nominal width 70 Nominal width 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|180
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|180.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1495
Equipment
- Accessories included: no