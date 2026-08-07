High-quality components, full rubber wheels and fully hydraulic motors for the drive, roller brushes and side brushes ensure our KM 105/180 R Bp Classic Pack industrial sweeper, including a battery and corresponding charger as standard, is highly robust and long-lasting. Equipped with a high-performance pocket filter system complemented by effective, automatic filter cleaning, the machine effortlessly deals with even extremely dusty conditions. It also comes with an optional, user-friendly flat pleated filter system or a reliable round filter system. Furthermore, the KM 105/180 R Bp Classic Pack can also handle coarse dirt, and is also highly effective in heavily furnished indoor areas thanks to its compact design. It is intuitive and very easy for the user to operate thanks to its lever system, convenient high container emptying and simple maintenance concept.