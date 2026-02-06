The durable industrial sweeper KM 130/300 R Classic is designed for tough applications in construction material, metalworking or foundry companies, as well as other industries with dirty conditions. The reliable ride-on sweeper can be operated easily and comfortably using a lever. The container with the swept material is emptied by a hydraulic high-dump system. The enormous capacity of the container for the swept material is 300 litres, allowing long work intervals. Thanks to the robust steel chassis with various corrosion protection, the machine is optimally equipped for applications in even the harshest conditions. The hydraulic rear wheel drive ensures good and easy manoeuvrability, also in confined spaces. Another feature is the Flexible Footprint system, which guarantees optimal sweeping results on different grounds – and with reduced brush wear. The technical components are easily accessible when it comes to repair or maintenance cases. The standard solid rubber tyres prevent mandatory breaks due to flat tyres and allow sweeping on all types of terrain.