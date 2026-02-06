Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 eco!efficiency impresses with high suction power with up to 40 percent lower energy consumption compared to similar machines. Whether it is for cleaning applications in offices, retail, restaurants, but also in particularly noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels: The powerful and robust dry vacuum cleaner with impact protection impresses with safety against overturning, very smooth running, high manoeuvrability and low operating noise. Even when the filter bag is full, the suction power is almost fully retained thanks to perfectly coordinated motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system. The foot switch, the clever snap-in mechanism at the suction hose, the parking position for the floor nozzle, a cable organiser integrated at the turbine head – the power cable can also be secured to a fold-out cable hook – as well as the delta-shaped bend ensure simple and comfortable handling. A high-performance HEPA filter is also available for the most demanding applications.