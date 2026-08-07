Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA

The ultra-quiet and robust T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, ergonomic design and efficient HEPA 14 filter. Sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material¹⁾.

Made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, the T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is manufactured in a resource-saving manner and stands for robustness, sustainability, maximum suction power, ultra-quiet operation and an outstanding price-performance ratio. The chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels are also robust. Thanks to the efficient HEPA 14 filter, the vacuum cleaner guarantees maximum safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The T 15/1 HEPA operates ultra-quietly at just 52 dB(A), and can therefore be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and the capacity of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, accessories such as a crevice nozzle can always be stored within easy reach on the T 15/1 HEPA.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)
Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
  • Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
  • Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
  • Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Plug-in power cord
  • Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
  • The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
  • Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
  • The power cable can be stored in no time.
  • Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
  • The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
  • Effortless transport, even with one hand.
  • Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
  • Large on/off button.
  • Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
  • Practical parking position for neat storage.
Permanent main filter basket
  • Durable, robust and sustainable. 
  • Made from fleece.
  • Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
  • The accessories can be stored in the machine head for added convenience.
  • Space-saving storage, always readily available.
  • Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 185 / 18
Air flow rate (l/s) 40
Rated performance (W) 585
Container capacity (l) 15
Cable length (m) 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 52
Weight without accessories (kg) 6.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 440 x 250 x 410

¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
  • Floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 Filter
  • Permanent filter basket: fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic with recycled material
  • Smart cable retraction system
  • Plug-in power cord: Standard
  • Folding ergonomic carrying handle
  • Parking position for floor nozzle
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
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Application areas
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • Hard floors
  • Carpeted floors
  • Daytime cleaning
Accessories