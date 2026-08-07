Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
The ultra-quiet and robust T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, ergonomic design and efficient HEPA 14 filter. Sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material¹⁾.
Made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, the T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is manufactured in a resource-saving manner and stands for robustness, sustainability, maximum suction power, ultra-quiet operation and an outstanding price-performance ratio. The chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels are also robust. Thanks to the efficient HEPA 14 filter, the vacuum cleaner guarantees maximum safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The T 15/1 HEPA operates ultra-quietly at just 52 dB(A), and can therefore be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and the capacity of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, accessories such as a crevice nozzle can always be stored within easy reach on the T 15/1 HEPA.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Plug-in power cord
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The accessories can be stored in the machine head for added convenience.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|40
|Rated performance (W)
|585
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|52
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 410
¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chromed
- Floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: fleece
- Motor protection filter
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 Filter
- Permanent filter basket: fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Plug-in power cord: Standard
- Folding ergonomic carrying handle
- Parking position for floor nozzle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpeted floors
- Daytime cleaning