Truckwash RBS 6012
For fast, deep and gentle commercial vehicle cleaning: single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012. Ideal for fleets with up to 15 vehicles such as buses, trucks and articulated lorries.
Owners of small fleets with up to 15 commercial vehicles benefit from the simple handling and at the same time very efficient cleaning results of our manually operated single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012 with 3~/400 V/50 Hz power connection, double mounted brush shaft and sturdy, welded aluminium frame. The brush shaft is driven by a drive motor with self-tightening chain, whereas two nozzle tubes integrated in the brush frame of the machine ensure the watering of the brush made of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles. The RBS 6012 has 4 easy-turning wheels, which make possible effortless manoeuvring and positioning at the vehicle. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. The structure of the system is completely corrosion-resistant thanks to high-quality components such as the stainless steel adjusting wheel or the splash guard made from special polyester material, soft spacer rubber rollers on the frame ensure the required distance to the vehicle at all times. Sides, front and back of buses, trucks or even articulated lorries are cleaned quickly, efficiently and gently.
Features and benefits
Adjusting wheelMakes possible vertical contour detection and tilting mechanism. Vehicle fronts with angles of up to 10° are easily reached.
Detergent dosing unitCleaning agent can be added if required using a dosing pump.
Operation and safety handlingBrush rotation supports the operator during the forward movement of the system. When the handle is released, the brush rotation stops.
Light aluminium design
- Extremely hard-wearing against external influences.
- The half-shell cladding reliably protects the operator from splash water.
Four castors and 2 track wheels
- Excellent manoeuvrability and good stability.
- High directional stability during the vehicle wash.
Specifications
Technical data
|Height of system (mm)
|3810
|Washing height (mm)
|3645
|Washing bay requirement (mm)
|4620 x 1700 x 1500
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Voltage (V)
|400
Scope of supply
- plant control cabinet
- wheels standard height
Equipment
- Number of wash brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Individual brush equipment
- Inclined levelling device with adjusting wheel
- Steering wheels: 4 Piece(s)
- Support wheels: 2 Piece(s)
Application areas
- For manually controlled allover external cleaning of commercial vehicles