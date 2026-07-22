Owners of small fleets with up to 15 commercial vehicles benefit from the simple handling and at the same time very efficient cleaning results of our manually operated single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012 with 3~/400 V/50 Hz power connection, double mounted brush shaft and sturdy, welded aluminium frame. The brush shaft is driven by a drive motor with self-tightening chain, whereas two nozzle tubes integrated in the brush frame of the machine ensure the watering of the brush made of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles. The RBS 6012 has 4 easy-turning wheels, which make possible effortless manoeuvring and positioning at the vehicle. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. The structure of the system is completely corrosion-resistant thanks to high-quality components such as the stainless steel adjusting wheel or the splash guard made from special polyester material, soft spacer rubber rollers on the frame ensure the required distance to the vehicle at all times. Sides, front and back of buses, trucks or even articulated lorries are cleaned quickly, efficiently and gently.