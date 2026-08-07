The commercial vehicle wash system impresses with maximum reliability, flexibility and optimal cleaning results – with minimal maintenance effort. It is suitable for a wide variety of locations and can be individually adapted to the specific conditions on site. Four adjustable wash heights, which can be reduced by up to 300 millimetres in 100 mm increments, and an adjustable system width (reduced by 100 mm on each side) enable precise configuration depending on the vehicle type and space available. Even vehicles with convex contours are given a thorough clean thanks to powerful high-pressure spinners. The robust hot-dip galvanised steel construction ensures a long service life – even in challenging conditions. Belt and direct drives ensure low-maintenance operation without the need for lubrication. The system is therefore the ideal solution for forwarding agencies, bus operators and anyone who needs efficient and adaptable commercial vehicle cleaning.