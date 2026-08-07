With forecourt units from Kärcher, you can offer your customers an additional service and increase the attractiveness of your site. The Air Tower AT for convenient checking and adjustment of the correct tyre pressure (up to 8 bar) has an easily and individually programmable electronic coin acceptor. This allows the use of different coins and tokens as well as freely selectable run times. This enables continuous settings of up to 7 minutes run time and, in turn, tailor-made adjustment to suit your preferences and the local conditions at your site.