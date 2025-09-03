Univerzalna spojnica za crevo Plus

Univerzalna spojnica za crevo Plus sa rukohvatima od meke plastike za komforno rukovanje. Kompatibilan sa svim klik sistemima.

Povezivanje, otkačivanje i popravljanje se čini lakim – pomoću praktične i ergonomske Kärcher univerzalne spojnice Plus sa rukohvatima od meke plastike za naročito komforno rukovanje. Fleksibilan utični sistem značajno pojednostavljuje zalivanje malih i velikih bašta i površina. Jer su priključci za slavinu i spojnice za creva, koje funkcionišu, baza svakog dobrog sistema za zalivanje. Univerzalna spojnica za crevo Plus je kompatibilna sa tri najuobičajenija prečnika za creva i svim klik sistemima, koje možete da dobijete.

Obeležja i prednosti
Udubljenja na dršci od meke plastike
  • Za lako rukovanje.
Klik sistem
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Prečnik 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Boja žuta
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,1
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
Kompatibilni uređaji