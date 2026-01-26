RM 652** cockpit care semi-matt 0,5L, 500ml

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Pakovanje (Kom) 8
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,6
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Kabina
  • Plastične obloge