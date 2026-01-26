Sredstvo za čišćenje naplataka Premium RM 667, 500ml

Sa maksimalnom snagom čišćenja i formulom za brzo delovanje. Pomaže u uklanjanju svih vrsta nečistoća koju sa puta mogu pokupiti sve uobičajene vrste guma. Inteligentna promena boje ukazuje na dejstvo sredstva za čišćenje tokom vremena.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Pakovanje (Kom) 8
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,6
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Felne