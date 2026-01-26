Sredstvo za čišćenje drvenih površina 3 u 1 RM 612, 1l

Moćno sredstvo za čišćenje drvenih površina sa jedinstvenom 3 u 1 formulom, koje se odlikuje izuzetnim performansama čišćenja zahvaljujući aktivnom odstranjivaču nečistoća, kao i formulom za UV zaštitu i intenzivnu negu. Za izvanrednu efikasnost pri čišćenju, nega i zaštita u jednom koraku. Može se koristiti na svim tretiranim i netretiranim drvenim površinama napolju.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Pakovanje (Kom) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Drvene površine
  • Drvene kuće