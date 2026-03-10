Filter za vodu

Filter za vodu za zaštitu pumpe visokog pritiska od čestica prljavštine iz zagađene vode.

Filter za vodu štiti pumpu visokog pritiska od čestica prljavštine iz zagađene vode. Filtriranje vode produžava vek upotrebe kompresorskog čistača. Filter za vodu prikladan je za sve kompresorske čistače klase K2 do K7.

Obeležja i prednosti
Zaštita pumpe kompresorskog čistača od čestica nečistoće iz zaprljane vode
  • Produženje veka trajanja kompresorskog čistača
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja tamnosiva boja
Težina (kg) 0,1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,1
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Izvlačenje vode npr. iz cisterni, rezervoara sa kišnicom, bunara i sl.