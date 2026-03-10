Filter za vodu
Filter za vodu za zaštitu pumpe visokog pritiska od čestica prljavštine iz zagađene vode.
Filter za vodu štiti pumpu visokog pritiska od čestica prljavštine iz zagađene vode. Filtriranje vode produžava vek upotrebe kompresorskog čistača. Filter za vodu prikladan je za sve kompresorske čistače klase K2 do K7.
Obeležja i prednosti
Zaštita pumpe kompresorskog čistača od čestica nečistoće iz zaprljane vode
- Produženje veka trajanja kompresorskog čistača
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|tamnosiva boja
|Težina (kg)
|0,1
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|0,1
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Power Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K2 Power Control Home
- K2 Premium Power Control
- K3 Power Control Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K4 Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control Home
- K5 Power Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Premium Smart Control
- K7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Smart Control
- K7 Smart Control Home
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primene
- Izvlačenje vode npr. iz cisterni, rezervoara sa kišnicom, bunara i sl.