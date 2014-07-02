Raspršivač pene FJ 10 C, Connect 'n' Clean sa šamponom za automobile 3 u 1

Šampon za automobile + mlaznica za penu FJ 10 C sa sistemom za brzu izmenu Connect 'n' Clean. Laka izmena sredstva za čišćenje samo jednim dugmetom.

Mlaznica za penu FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean sa šamponom za automobile. Sistem za brzu izmenu sredstva za čišćenje omogućava promenu sredstva samo jednim potezom. Doza sredstva za čišćenje može se lako podešavati na mlaznici za penu (žuto obrtno dugme). Stepen mlaza podešava se po želji. Prikladna za sve kompresorske čistače Kärcher klasa od K2 do K7.

Obeležja i prednosti
Inovativna mlaznica za penu
  • Stvaranje i nanošenje moćne pene.
U set je
  • Praktičan set sa različitim sredstvima za čišćenje.
Sistem za brzu zamenu
  • Brza i komforna zamena sredstva za čišćenje sa jednim klikom.
Doziranje deterdženta
  • Potrošnja sredstava za čišćenje pod kontrolom korisnika
Transparentna posuda sredstva za čišćenje
  • Sadržaj posude je u svako doba na oku
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja tamnosiva boja
Težina (kg) 1,3
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,3
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 103 x 201 x 260
Kompatibilnost Za starije prskalice pre 2010. god. (prskalica M, 96, 97): mora da se koristi adapter M (2.643-950.0).
Područja primene
  • Vozila
  • Mobilne kućice
