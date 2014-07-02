Raspršivač pene FJ 10 C, Connect 'n' Clean sa šamponom za automobile 3 u 1
Šampon za automobile + mlaznica za penu FJ 10 C sa sistemom za brzu izmenu Connect 'n' Clean. Laka izmena sredstva za čišćenje samo jednim dugmetom.
Mlaznica za penu FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean sa šamponom za automobile. Sistem za brzu izmenu sredstva za čišćenje omogućava promenu sredstva samo jednim potezom. Doza sredstva za čišćenje može se lako podešavati na mlaznici za penu (žuto obrtno dugme). Stepen mlaza podešava se po želji. Prikladna za sve kompresorske čistače Kärcher klasa od K2 do K7.
Obeležja i prednosti
Inovativna mlaznica za penu
- Stvaranje i nanošenje moćne pene.
U set je
- Praktičan set sa različitim sredstvima za čišćenje.
Sistem za brzu zamenu
- Brza i komforna zamena sredstva za čišćenje sa jednim klikom.
Doziranje deterdženta
- Potrošnja sredstava za čišćenje pod kontrolom korisnika
Transparentna posuda sredstva za čišćenje
- Sadržaj posude je u svako doba na oku
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|tamnosiva boja
|Težina (kg)
|1,3
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|1,3
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|103 x 201 x 260
|Kompatibilnost
|Za starije prskalice pre 2010. god. (prskalica M, 96, 97): mora da se koristi adapter M (2.643-950.0).
Videos
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K2 Power Control Home
- K2 Premium Power Control
- K3 Power Control Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K4 Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control Home
- K5 Power Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Premium Smart Control
- K7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Smart Control
- K7 Smart Control Home
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primene
- Vozila
- Mobilne kućice
