SH 3 usisno crevo

Usisno crevo dužine 3 m, za dovod vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su rezervoari ili burad za kišnicu.

Usisno crevo prikladno je za sve uređaje od K4 do K7 i omogućava dovod vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su burad za kišnicu i rezervoari.

Obeležja i prednosti
Jednostavan za usisavanje
  • Brzo usisavanje količina vode; dovod vode do kompresorskog čistača
Veoma pogodno za rukovanje
  • Praktično usisavanje vode omogućava korišćenje alternativnih izvora vode štedeći resurse.
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja bela
Težina (kg) 0,4
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,5
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 250 x 250 x 60
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Izvlačenje vode npr. iz cisterni, rezervoara sa kišnicom, bunara i sl.
