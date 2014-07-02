Usisno crevo SH 5
Ekološko usisno crevo dužine 5 metara za usisavanje vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su rezervoari ili burad.
Usisno crevo dužine 5 metara prikladno je za sve uređaje K4 do K7 i omogućava izvlačenje vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su burad za kišnicu i rezervoari za vodu. Crevo ne sadrži ftalate i PVC, reciklabilno je do 90 procenata, a odlikuje ga i izuzetno ekološka ambalaža.
Obeležja i prednosti
Jednostavan za usisavanje
- Brzo ispumpavanje zaliha vode: Snabdevanje vodom za kompresorske čistače
Veoma pogodno za rukovanje
- Praktično usisavanje vode omogućava korišćenje alternativnih izvora vode štedeći resurse.
Neškodljiv za životnu sredinu
- Bez ftalata i PVC-a, 90% može se reciklirati i izuzetno je ekološki zapakovan.
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|bela
|Težina (kg)
|0,7
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|0,9
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K2 Premium Power Control
- K3 Power Control Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K4 Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control Home
- K5 Power Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Premium Smart Control
- K7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Smart Control
- K7 Smart Control Home
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primene
- Izvlačenje vode npr. iz cisterni, rezervoara sa kišnicom, bunara i sl.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.