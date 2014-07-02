Usisno crevo SH 5

Ekološko usisno crevo dužine 5 metara za usisavanje vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su rezervoari ili burad.

Usisno crevo dužine 5 metara prikladno je za sve uređaje K4 do K7 i omogućava izvlačenje vode iz alternativnih izvora, kao što su burad za kišnicu i rezervoari za vodu. Crevo ne sadrži ftalate i PVC, reciklabilno je do 90 procenata, a odlikuje ga i izuzetno ekološka ambalaža.

Obeležja i prednosti
Jednostavan za usisavanje
  • Brzo ispumpavanje zaliha vode: Snabdevanje vodom za kompresorske čistače
Veoma pogodno za rukovanje
  • Praktično usisavanje vode omogućava korišćenje alternativnih izvora vode štedeći resurse.
Neškodljiv za životnu sredinu
  • Bez ftalata i PVC-a, 90% može se reciklirati i izuzetno je ekološki zapakovan.
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja bela
Težina (kg) 0,7
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,9
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Područja primene
  • Izvlačenje vode npr. iz cisterni, rezervoara sa kišnicom, bunara i sl.
