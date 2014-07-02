Vodeni filter

Filter za vodu za zaštitu pumpe na kompresorskom čistaču od čestica nečistoće iz zaprljane vode. Filtriranje čestica nečistoće dovodi do produženja veka trajanja kompresorskog čistača. Podesna za sve Kärcher korisnike kompresorkih čistača klase K2 - K7.

Obeležja i prednosti
Zaštita pumpe kompresorskog čistača od čestica nečistoće iz zaprljane vode
  • Produženje veka trajanja kompresorskog čistača
Vodeni filter
  • Sadržaj posude je u svako doba na oku
Uklanjanje čestica nečistoće bez muke
  • Može da se ispere
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja tamnosiva boja
Težina (kg) 0,1
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,1
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Za zaštitu potapajuće pumpe od grubih komadića nečistoće