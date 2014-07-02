VP 180 S Vario Power Jet Short 360° za K2–K7
VP 180 S: Kratki Vario Power Jet Short 360° sa neograničenom regulacijom pritiska i podesivim u 360° okretnim spojem idealan je za čišćenje teško dostupnih područja.
VP 180 S: Lagan Vario Power Jet Short 360° sa neograničenom regulacijom pritiska i fleksibilnim i podesivim u 360° okretnim spojem idealan je za čišćenje teško dostupnih područja.
Obeležja i prednosti
Kontinuirano podešavanje
- Usklađivanje pritiska na dotični zadatak čišćenja.
Ušteda vremena
- Od zamene mlaznice može da se odustane.
Fleksibilni zglob
- Podesivi zglob 360°
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|crna
|Težina (kg)
|0,2
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|0,2
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K2 Power Control Home
- K2 Premium Power Control
- K3 Power Control Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K4 Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control Home
- K5 Power Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Premium Smart Control
- K7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Smart Control
- K7 Smart Control Home
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
Područja primene
- Teško dostupna mesta (uglovi, pukotine, praznine itd.)
- Čišćenje blatobrana.
- Cvetne kadice
- Kante za smeće