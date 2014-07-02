VP 180 S Vario Power Jet Short 360° za K2–K7

VP 180 S: Kratki Vario Power Jet Short 360° sa neograničenom regulacijom pritiska i podesivim u 360° okretnim spojem idealan je za čišćenje teško dostupnih područja.

Obeležja i prednosti
Kontinuirano podešavanje
  • Usklađivanje pritiska na dotični zadatak čišćenja.
Ušteda vremena
  • Od zamene mlaznice može da se odustane.
Fleksibilni zglob
  • Podesivi zglob 360°
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja crna
Težina (kg) 0,2
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Područja primene
  • Teško dostupna mesta (uglovi, pukotine, praznine itd.)
  • Čišćenje blatobrana.
  • Cvetne kadice
  • Kante za smeće