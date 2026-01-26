WB 7 positiv
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|crna
|Težina (kg)
|0,8
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|1,4
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|377 x 264 x 223
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
Područja primene
- Baštenski/terasa/balkonski nameštaj
- Garažna vrata
- Vozila
- Motocikli i skuteri
- Zimske bašte
- Balkonske obloge
- Prozorske klupe
- Elementi za zaštitu vida
