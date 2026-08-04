Automatic plastic hose reel incl. high-pressure hose, 15 m

Spring-mounted and ready-to-use automatic hose reel for wall mounting. Simplifies handling of the high-pressure hose, shortens set-up times and increases occupational safety.

Our automatic hose reel comes with preassembled high-pressure hose (15 m) that has already been wound up and is therefore ready for use immediately after the wall mounting has been realised. Driven by a high-quality stainless steel spring, this hose reel shortens set-up times before and after activities, thus helping to increase productivity. The reliable winding and unwinding of the high-pressure hose ensures simpler and therefore more comfortable handling for the user and at the same time also improves occupational safety as tripping hazards can be reliably avoided.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 15
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.1

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • High-pressure hose
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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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