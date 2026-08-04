Blower adapter kit
Ensures effortless inflation and deflation of air mattresses, swimming pools, inflatable boats, etc. using a Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
The wide range of applications of the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners is further extended by the blower adapter set. If the suction hose is connected using the blower function, the device effortlessly inflates air mattresses, swimming pools and swimming aids or even inflatable boats. When the suction hose is connected to the suction connection of the device, the air is automatically sucked out, making tediously pressing out air manually a thing of the past. The accessory kit contains an adapter piece for connection to the suction hose of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and three different nozzle sizes (S, M and L) which are compatible with the valves on a wide range of inflatable products.
Features and benefits
Inflation using the blower function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- Saves time and effort compared to manual inflation.
Deflation using the suction function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- Fast and convenient deflation compared to manual air removal.
The accessory kit includes the adapter piece and nozzles in three sizes
- Adapter piece for secure connection to the suction hose.
- The three included nozzle sizes (S, M and L) are compatible with the valves on a variety of inflatable products and can be easily mounted on the adapter piece.
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|NW 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|110 x 70 x 80
Application areas
- Inflatable products (e.g. air bed)