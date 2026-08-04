Blower adapter kit

Ensures effortless inflation and deflation of air mattresses, swimming pools, inflatable boats, etc. using a Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

The wide range of applications of the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners is further extended by the blower adapter set. If the suction hose is connected using the blower function, the device effortlessly inflates air mattresses, swimming pools and swimming aids or even inflatable boats. When the suction hose is connected to the suction connection of the device, the air is automatically sucked out, making tediously pressing out air manually a thing of the past. The accessory kit contains an adapter piece for connection to the suction hose of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and three different nozzle sizes (S, M and L) which are compatible with the valves on a wide range of inflatable products.

Features and benefits
Inflation using the blower function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner
  • Saves time and effort compared to manual inflation.
Deflation using the suction function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner
  • Fast and convenient deflation compared to manual air removal.
The accessory kit includes the adapter piece and nozzles in three sizes
  • Adapter piece for secure connection to the suction hose.
  • The three included nozzle sizes (S, M and L) are compatible with the valves on a variety of inflatable products and can be easily mounted on the adapter piece.
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 2
Standard nominal width (mm) NW 35
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 110 x 70 x 80
Application areas
  • Inflatable products (e.g. air bed)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited