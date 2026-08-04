Charging station for WV 5

Charging station for WV 5 battery powered Window Vac

The modern-looking charging station for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac can charge and store the battery alone as well as the complete battery powered Window Vac.

Features and benefits
Attractive design
  • Thanks to its appealing design, the charging station fits in perfectly in a living environment.
Convenient charger
  • If the device and battery are in the charging station, the device is charged first, and then the battery. Without replugging.
cable storage compartment
  • Practical cord storage on the underside of the charging station.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 132 x 50
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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