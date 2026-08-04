Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle

The cloths for the flexible hand nozzle are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt. The hook-and-loop system makes it easy to change the cloth without having to come into contact with dirt.

The two premium microfibre cloths included in the set enable the nozzle to effectively loosen and pick up stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on hobs can be removed effortlessly. The convenient and reliable hook-and-loop design fixes the cloth securely to the hand nozzle and means that the cloth can be replaced quickly without having to come into contact with dirt. 

Features and benefits
Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle: High-quality microfibre cloth
High-quality microfibre cloth
The special loop structure of the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle: Convenient hook-and-loop system
Convenient hook-and-loop system
The cloth attaches to the hand nozzle simply by pressing it on. The cloth doesn't slip during cleaning.
Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle: Strap on cloth
Strap on cloth
No contact with dirt when changing cloths: simply hold the cloth by the strap and pull the hand nozzle up and away.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 65 x 10
Application areas
  • Sinks
  • Wall tiles
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Hobs
  • Oven
  • Exhaust hoods
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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