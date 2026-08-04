Crevice brush set

Effortless and efficient crevice cleaning, all without chemicals: The practical crevice brush set comprises four black sets of crevice bristles and is perfect for cleaning tile joints.

The crevice brush set makes cleaning tiles joints in the bathroom or kitchen, for example, easier than ever. The shape of the bristles is perfectly tailored to crevices, nestling into them full steam ahead and producing polished tile joints in no time at all – all without the use of chemicals.

Features and benefits
High quality material of the bristles
  • Remove stubborn dirt easily.
  • Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 46 x 8 x 58
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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