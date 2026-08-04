Crevice brush set
Effortless and efficient crevice cleaning, all without chemicals: The practical crevice brush set comprises four black sets of crevice bristles and is perfect for cleaning tile joints.
The crevice brush set makes cleaning tiles joints in the bathroom or kitchen, for example, easier than ever. The shape of the bristles is perfectly tailored to crevices, nestling into them full steam ahead and producing polished tile joints in no time at all – all without the use of chemicals.
Features and benefits
High quality material of the bristles
- Remove stubborn dirt easily.
- Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|46 x 8 x 58
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)