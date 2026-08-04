With the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance, Kärcher provides the perfect foam lance solution for cleaning tasks with pressure washers that have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h, but do not have Servo Control. The foam lance allows the user to switch to high-pressure operation immediately. Thanks to its robust base body with durable nickel coating, it is also ideally suited for use with aggressive detergents, which can be transported thanks to a sturdy, two-litre tank with a large filling opening and additional handhold built into the neck. The spraying angle of the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted as required and an integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to the precise, three-stage detergent dosing.