Descaling cartridge

Fast and effective descaling for Kärcher steam cleaners. All you need to do is insert the cartridge, and you're done.

The descaling cartridge protects the technology inside the steam cleaner from limescale buildup to ensure a long service life for the device. The descaling cartridge is easy to use and change, and the used cartridge can then be disposed of with household waste.

Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
  • Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner.
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 56 x 56 x 163
Application areas
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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