Descaling cartridge small

The descaling cartridge for the SC 1 Upright steam cleaner. Simply insert it in the fresh water tank - and you're done. Descales effectively and quickly.

Cartridge in, lime out. The descaling cartridge ensures automatic and continuous descaling. The technology of the steam cleaner is reliably protected against calcification and thus the lifetime of the device is extended. Changing the cartridge is recommended after 4 months or after a total water consumption of 15 litres. The cartridge is easily disposed of in household waste.

Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
  • Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner.
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
  • Replace the cartridge and start steaming.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 74 x 54 x 36
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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