Detail nozzle

The detail nozzle cleans details, narrow crevices and stubborn dirt. It is adapted to the pressure washer's spray gun and produces a powerful thin jet.

The detail nozzle with its powerful thin jet is especially suited to cleaning details and narrow crevices as well as removing somewhat more stubborn dirt. It perfectly complements the flat jet nozzle which is included with the pressure washer. Not suitable for washing pets.

Features and benefits
Point jet
  • Thin jet for targeted cleaning.
Powerful
  • For somewhat more stubborn dirt, details and narrow crevices.
Mounted on the trigger gun
  • Simple nozzle change.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 29 x 27 x 27
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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