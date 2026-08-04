Easy Foam Set with RM injector

HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Accessories
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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