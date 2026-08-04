eco!Booster TR 050
eco!Booster with 50% higher area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; ideal for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 050).
Compared with the Kärcher power nozzle, the eco!Booster enables 50 percent higher area performance and is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. The efficiency is the result of the increased jet width and leads to lower consumption of energy and water. It is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 050. With the revolutionary nozzle concept, air is drawn in to direct the water stream. This enables excellent cleaning results in a shorter time, which is particularly important in sectors such as construction or vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared to the flat jet
- Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency¹⁾
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency¹⁾
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 300
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
¹⁾ Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
Videos
Application areas
- Façade cleaning
- Municipal applications, for example cleaning façades or fences.
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
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