Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP

Non-stop cleaning: the exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP window vacs makes this possible.

Thanks to the optionally available exchangeable battery, you can clean non-stop using the new WV 5 and WVP – without interrupting your work. Simply remove the battery currently in place from the device with a click and insert the new one just as easily. And you're ready to carry on ...

Features and benefits
For endless cleaning
Uninterrupted cleaning
Easy and quick battery replacement with a single click
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 57 x 81 x 28
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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