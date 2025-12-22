Extension suction tube

Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings.

Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings. The suction tube is 0.5 m long and has a nominal size of 35 mm.

Features and benefits
For areas that are difficult to access, e.g. high ceilings, low light shafts, etc.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 480 x 40 x 40
Application areas
  • High ceilings
  • Light wells
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited