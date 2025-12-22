Extra-long crevice nozzle
Completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle. Ideal for hard-to-reach places in the car. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The completely overhauled extra-long crevice nozzle is now thinner and impresses with even better handling. Hard-to-reach places in the car as well as gaps or crevices in the home can now be cleaned with greater comfort. The extra-long crevice nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
Features and benefits
Fully redesigned, thinner and extra-long crevice nozzle
For the deep cleaning of areas in the car or household which are difficult to access
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 40 x 40
Application areas
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Side pockets in the car