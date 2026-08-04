Filter bags for robot station (3 x 4 litres)

The high-quality fleece filter bags for the multifunction station of the RVF 7 Comfort and the extraction station of the RCV 5 ensure easy and hygienic disposal of dirt and dust.

The filter bags made from tear-resistant fleece material are customised for the multifunction station of the RVF 7 and the suction station of the RCV 5 and impress with extremely robust material and high dust retention. This ensures consistently high suction power of the station, meaning the robotic vacuum cleaner can be used even more autonomously. Three bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Fleece material for excellent dust retention and constant suction power
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to longer applications
Lockable dust opening for hygienic disposal of filter bag
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 185 x 155 x 145
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Low-pile carpets
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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