Filter set AF 50

High air flow rate and efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 50 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.

The H13 filter kit with a high proportion of antibacterial-coated active carbon reliably removes a large number of harmful substances in the air with a separation degree of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particle diameter. The filter traps dust, fine dust, particles, aerosols, pathogens and even viruses. In addition, the antibacterial coating of the filter material eliminates germs and bacteria and is complemented by an active carbon layer which filters odours, chemical vapours, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other harmful substances from the air.

Features and benefits
H13 filtration
  • H13 filter for the reliable removal of pathogens and aerosols.
  • Filter efficiency of 99.95%.
Active carbon element
  • For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow rate (m³/h) max. 520
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 2
Weight (kg) 1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 421 x 208 x 80
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Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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