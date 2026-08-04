FJ 3 foam jet

FJ 3 foam jet for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. Ultra Foam Cleaner). For cars, motorcycles, etc., as well as for applying care agents to stone, wood and façade surfaces.

FJ 3 foam jet with extra powerful foam for effortless cleaning of all surfaces such as paintwork, glass or stone. Ideal for vehicles, conservatories, garden furniture, façades, steps, caravans, paths, walls, blinds, patios, driveways, etc. The container capacity is 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam jet, attach the foam jet to the trigger gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be varied as required. Rinse the foam jet with clean water after use to prevent blockages caused by detergent residues. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7. Works brilliantly with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.

Features and benefits
Easy replacement of various RM
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Powerful, adhering foam
  • Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Transparent detergent container
  • Contents always visible.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 118 x 93 x 118
Compatibility For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Conservatories
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Terrace
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Paths
  • (Yard) entrances, driveways
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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