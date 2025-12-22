G 120 Q gun

The G 120 Q high-pressure gun for all Kärcher K 3 Power Control and Full Control devices displays the different pressure stages and the cleaning agent mode. With Quick Connect.

Thanks to the display of the pressure stage which is easy to read in all weather conditions and the cleaning agent mode, the Kärcher high-pressure gun G 120 Q provides significantly more control when cleaning. The pressure stages SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD, as well as the cleaning agent mode, can be conveniently set by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The spray gun with Quick Connect adapter is suitable for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in class K 3.

Features and benefits
Spare spray gun for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in class K 3
  • For easy replacement of the spray gun.
Easy-to-read manual display for pressure settings and detergent mode
  • For easy selection of the appropriate pressure level for the selected cleaning object.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 432 x 42 x 216
Compatible machines
