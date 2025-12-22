G 160 Q gun
High-pressure guns for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5. Shows the different pressure stages and detergent mode on the display.
The SOFT, MEDIUM or HARD pressure stages as well as the detergent mode which are set by turning the Vario Power spray lance are transferred directly to the display of the high-pressure gun. This way the user always knows in what mode he is currently working. The display is easy to read in all weather conditions and ensures greater control and safety when cleaning. The Quick Connect adapter of the trigger gun makes it suitable for all Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.
Features and benefits
Spare spray gun for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5
- For easy replacement of the spray gun.
Easy-to-read manual display for pressure settings and detergent mode
- For easy selection of the appropriate pressure level for the selected cleaning object.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Low pressure detergent application
- Comfortable application of detergent.
Child safety lock
- Blocks the spray gun trigger.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|552 x 43 x 222