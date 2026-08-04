Hand nozzle cover set
Set containing two covers for the hand nozzle. The covers are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt.
The two premium microfibre covers included in the set make the hand nozzle even more effective at loosening and picking up dirt and grease. Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on the hob can be removed effortlessly.Thanks to the integrated elastic cord, fitting it onto the hand nozzle and removing it again is child's play. The cord also ensures that the cover is held securely on the hand nozzle during cleaning.
Features and benefits
Premium microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Cover with elastic cord
- For simply attaching and removing the cover.
- No slipping of the cover when cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|205 x 90 x 10
Application areas
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Hobs
- Exhaust hoods
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Insides of cupboards, drawers
- Stainless steel