HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp

Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.

Meets the high safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas: Our highly effective HEPA 14 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 impresses with a separation degree of 99.995 percent and holds back even minute particles in the range of a few micrometres. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely absorbed and not released back into the ambient air.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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