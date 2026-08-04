High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 12
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|210
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
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