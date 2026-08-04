High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
20 m in length and the extremely time-saving and comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides are some of the main features of this high-pressure hose (DN 10).
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 10
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|220
|Length (m)
|20
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
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