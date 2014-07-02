High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited