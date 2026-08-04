High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|20
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
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